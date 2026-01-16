Maharashtra civic poll results reflect people's growing trust in PM Modi: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The BJP on Friday hailed Mahayuti's performance in the Maharashtra civic polls as "historic" and said the election results reflect the people's "growing trust" in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Breaking the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena, the BJP on Friday emerged as the single largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, and also triumphed in Pune, where it made mincemeat of the alliance of NCP factions.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The historic and unprecedented victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the polls clearly shows that people's acceptance and trust in the BJP and the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is continuously growing." The "immense popularity" that the BJP has gained under Modi's leadership makes this victory an important milestone in the party's "expansion" with people's growing support, he said.

"Just a few days ago, the BJP secured a majority in Thiruvananthapuram during the Kerala Municipal Corporation elections," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP added.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said poll results indicate that people of Maharashtra have voted for "nationalism" and "punished" those who indulge in politics that echoes "Pakistan's agenda".

"The mandate received today in Maharashtra's municipal councils and municipal corporations clearly shows that the people of the state have endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, his nationalism and his commitment to building a Viksit Bharat," he told the press conference.

This result represents the victory of "nationalist forces", he added.

Trivedi said the results of the Maharashtra civic polls indicate that the younger generation has also "strongly and enthusiastically" supported the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

This makes it clear that the 'Gen Z' has voted in favour of 'VB', meaning 'Viksit Bharat', he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is steadily moving forward on the path of a Viksit Bharat. In Maharashtra, this journey is being led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," he added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS