Mumbai: Voting in polls to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra ended at 5:30pm on Thursday with State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare saying the turnout so far is in the 46-50 per cent range.

Waghmare told PTI Videos this is higher than the figures for the 2017 civic polls, adding that he was satisfied with the turnout.

As per SEC data, the voter turnout was 41.13 per cent till 3.30 pm across the state.

As at 3:30pm, Kolhapur led with a voter turnout of 50.85 per cent. It was 41.08 per cent in Mumbai, 36.95 per cent in Pune, 41.23 per cent in Nagpur, 43.67 per cent in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 39.64 percent in Nashik.

Counting of votes will begin at 10am on Friday, including 15 places in Mumbai. Final results are expected by 4pm.