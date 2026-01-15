Maharashtra civic polls: Ballot unit changed in Parbhani after link error, says official

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) A ballot unit was changed in Maharashtra’s Parbhani city due to a link error on Thursday morning amid the ongoing civic polls, an official said.

The ballot unit at booth number 5 in ward 10 showed a link error around 8.30 am. It was immediately changed by the officials concerned, he said.

According to the official, the process did not take much time. “Voting is now underway,” he said.

Polling is currently in progress in 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Parbhani civic body. A total of 411 candidates are in the fray for 65 seats in the Parbhani Municipal Corporation. PTI AW NR