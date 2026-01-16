Nagpur (PTI): Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said the BJP was heading towards a majority in the Maharashtra civic polls and expressed confidence that the party-led Mahayuti coalition would secure a two-thirds mark.

The people of Maharashtra have voted for development, he said.

The BJP and ally Shiv Sena were ahead in high-stakes Mumbai municipal corporation elections as per trends in 210 of 227 wards. The BJP was also leading in many other civic bodies, as per the trends.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Bawankule said that going by the trends, the BJP would hit the majority mark with a "51 per cent vote share". Mahayuti is poised to secure a two-thirds majority, he said.

The BJP is performing very well in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation poll, he said, adding that people have voted for the vision of Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the city’s development.

He said people have reposed their faith in the double-engine governments, referring to the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state led by Devendra Fadnavis.

Polling for elections to 29 civic bodies across the state was held on Thursday. Votes are being counted on Friday.