Pune (PTI): The BJP has surged ahead of the NCP-NCP (SP) alliance, led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, according to early trends after the counting of votes for the civic polls began on Friday morning.

The BJP is also leading in the Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur, and Sangli civic bodies in the western Maharashtra region.

The BJP's showing in Pune and PCMC indicates the saffron party has effectively blunted the challenge posed by the "united" NCP factions.

The BJP had single-handedly held power in the previous five-year terms from 2017 to 2022 in Pune and PCMC civic bodies, after which the Administrator had control of the civic body due to a delay in civic polls after it was put on hold by the Supreme Court on the reservation issue.

In Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP is contesting independently against its Mahayuti partners, the NCP and Shiv Sena, headed by deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, respectively. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are also in the fray.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 43 of 165 civic wards in Pune, followed by Congress, which is ahead in 7 seats, the NCP in 5, and the NCP (SP) in 3.

In the 128-member Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, the BJP is leading in 70 electoral seats and the NCP is ahead in 40 wards.

The poll campaign in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad was marked by sharp exchanges between Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and the BJP.

Ajit Pawar had targeted the local BJP leadership over the alleged irregularities in the functioning of the two civic bodies.

In the 102-member Solapur municipal corporation, the BJP is leading in 60 electoral wards.

In the 81-member Kolhapur civic body, Mahayuti partners- the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP- are leading in 25 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is ahead in 21 civic wards.

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held on January 15 after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023.