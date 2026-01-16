Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday congratulated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as well as party workers as trends showed the BJP-Shiv Sena were set to win comfortably in most of the 29 municipal corporations where votes are being counted, including the country's financial capital Mumbai.

In a post on X, he congratulated Fadnavis, Shinde, state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and all party workers.

Gadkari said he is grateful to the people of the state who showed faith in the BJP-led Mahayuti by prioritizing development.

This victory will give even greater momentum to the Mahayuti government, which is racing ahead on the path of development, the senior BJP leader added.

"I am confident that Maharashtra's journey towards progress will gain even more strength under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," the Union minister said.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations were held on Thursday, while votes are being counted on Friday.