Maharashtra civic polls: Microphones, large groups barred during door-to-door campaign

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Election Commission has prohibited civic poll candidates from using microphones and moving in large groups during door-to-door canvassing, citing its decision to allow only limited personal outreach after the end of the public campaign.

Opposition parties have criticised the decision, alleging that it weakens restrictions imposed by the election authority itself and allows candidates to continue campaigning in person despite the formal end of public canvassing.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state will be held on Thursday.

The official public canvassing for the polls ended on Tuesday evening, but the SEC has said that candidates can still visit voters' homes and campaign, provided the number of persons does not exceed five and there is no use of mikes.

Candidates are permitted to meet voters personally and undertake door-to-door visits beyond a 100-metre radius of polling stations even after the close of public campaigning, but without supporters and without the use of loudspeakers or electronic media, as per the SEC's order.

The poll body has cited an order dated February 14, 2012, to clarify that such personal contact does not amount to public canvassing and is subject to strict conditions.

As per the directive, campaigning through electronic media, including SMS, is prohibited after the public campaign period ends.

The order has been circulated to all municipal commissioners and district collectors for implementation. PTI ND GK