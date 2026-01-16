Maharashtra civic polls recorded 54.77 per cent voter turnout: SEC

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) A voter turnout of 54.77 per cent was recorded in the elections held for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra a day before, with the newly-formed Ichalkaranji civic body logging the highest polling percentage at 69.76 per cent, the poll body said on Friday.

Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of 52.94 per cent, according to data shared by the State Election Commission.

At 48.64 per cent, the Mira-Bhayandar civic body recorded the lowest polling percentage in the state.

Counting of votes for the elections is currently underway.

The final voter turnout in 29 municipal corporations is as follows: Thane (55.59), Kalyan-Dombivali (50.32), Navi Mumbai (57.15), Ulhasnagar (52.10), Bhiwandi Nizampur (53.43), Vasai-Virar (57.12), Panvel (55.67), Nashik (56.67), Malegaon (64.08), Dhule (56.73), Jalgaon (53.60), Ahilyanagar (64.67), Pune (52.42), Pimpri-Chinchwad (57.71), Solapur (53.02), Kolhapur (66.53), Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad (61.03), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (59.82), Nanded-Waghala (61.37), Latur (60.08), Parbhani (65.99), Amravati (54.10), Akola (55.61), Nagpur (51.38), Chandrapur (56.89), and Jalna (61.16). PTI MR NSK