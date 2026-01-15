Maharashtra civic polls will end BJP’s dominance of past ten years: Prakash Ambedkar

Akola, Jan 15 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief and Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday claimed that the Maharashtra civic polls would prove to be a turning point, “ending” the BJP's dominance of the last ten years.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote in Akola along with his wife Anjali Ambedkar, he also said that no single party would gain absolute power in any civic body, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Voting is underway on Thursday for 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Akola.

“I am closely observing the municipal elections this time. This election will prove to be a turning point, ending the BJP's dominance of the last ten years,” he said.

The BJP wants a one-party system, but this election is against it as people want a multi-party system, he said.

Ambedkar claimed that no single party would gain complete power in any municipal corporation, including the BMC. His party VBA has tied up with the Congress for the civic polls in Mumbai.

“Incidents of money being distributed are happening during the elections, but voters themselves are driving away such people. This is a positive sign for democracy,” he added. PTI COR NR