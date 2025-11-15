Maharashtra: Class 6 girl dies, MNS claims she was punished with 100 sit-ups at school; probe on

Palghar, Nov 15 (PTI) A Class 6 student of a private school in Maharashtra’s Palghar district died nearly a week after she was allegedly made to do 100 sit-ups as punishment for coming late, prompting the authorities to launch a probe.

Anshika, a student of the school located at Sativali in the Vasai area, passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Friday night.

According to members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Anshika and four other students were to perform 100 sit-ups each for reaching school late on November 8. Sachin More, an MNS leader from Vasai, claimed she was punished despite having pre-existing health problems.

A teacher from the school said, “It is not known how many sit-ups this child had done. One really does not know if she died due to it or otherwise." Block Education Officer Pandurang Galange said an inquiry is being conducted into Anshika’s death. “The probe will reveal the exact cause of her death,” he said. No police complaint has been filed as yet, said officials. PTI COR NR