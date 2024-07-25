Maharashtra CM announces corporation, rest house, museum for ex-servicemen

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said a corporation will be formed for the welfare of ex-servicemen.

In a review meeting held to solve various issued faced by ex-servicemen, the CM said a rest house will be built for them in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, while a museum will come up in the metropolis.

Shinde, who is in charge of the department for ex-servicemen welfare, also said Apshinge, known as the village of soldiers, in Satara will get special status, which will speed up its development.

"Toll will be waived for ex-servicemen. Construction of the rest house should begin immediately as CIDCO has given a plot for it. Soldiers have sacrificed their lives and defended the country's borders and there should be an independent corporation to work for their welfare. My government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen," he said. PTI MR BNM