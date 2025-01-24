Maharashtra: CM Assistance Fund cells to be set up in every district for needy patients

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to establish Chief Minister's Assistance Fund cells in all district collector offices to help patients needing financial help, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The Fund itself was set up during Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' first tenure as CM from 2014 to 2019.

But patients or their relatives seeking help had to visit the state government's headquarters here earlier to follow up on their applications, whereas now people can approach their respective collector offices, said Rameshwar Naik, head of the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund.

The operations of the Fund will be streamlined with a paperless, digitized process, eliminating the need for patients to visit Mantralaya, he added. PTI MR KRK