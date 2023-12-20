Maharashtra CM avoided speaking on Vidarbha in House, claims opposition

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) Opposition leaders on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde didn't speak a word on issues such as irrigation backlog and industrial development concerning the Vidarbha region in the legislative assembly.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Anil Deshmukh alleged the ruling parties are not interested in Vidarbha.

"We had moved a proposal under rule 293 for a discussion on issues including the Mihan project, crops, irrigation backlog etc. We were expecting that the chief minister would give a reply but he didn't say anything about Vidarbha, which shows that the government has no love for Vidarbha," Wadettiwar told reporters after staging a walkout of the assembly.

Deshmukh said leaders of the ruling parties are in a hurry to board the plane as Wednesday was the last day of the winter session of the state legislature. PTI CLS NSK