Maharashtra CM calls for effective mechanism to curb 'urban Naxalism'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the face of Naxal-affected areas in the state was changing for the better due to development schemes, and called for the need to put in place an effective mechanism to curb "urban Naxalism".

He was speaking at a meeting convened in Delhi to review the security situation of Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Due to the effective implementation of various development schemes in Naxal-affected areas over the past year, we will soon succeed in completely eradicating Naxalism in areas like Gadchiroli," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted Shinde as saying.

But urban Naxalism is being propagated through the internet and social media, and there is a need to create an effective mechanism to stop it, he added.

"Every year, billions of rupees are sent to Naxalites. To stop this money transaction and to thoroughly investigate it, a joint group of Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and Financial Intelligence Unit should be formed," the chief minister said.

Shinde emphasized the need to expand the railway network in the Naxal-affected areas.

He stressed that developing a railway network in the border areas of Gadchiroli, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana will be very beneficial for development.

"If the railway network from Mancherial in Telangana to Sironcha (Maharashtra) and then from Bhopalpatnam in Chhattisgarh to Jagdalpur, and similarly, from Aheri (Maharashtra) to Sirpur (Kaghaznagar in Telangana) is developed, it will benefit the Surjagad iron project and the overall development," he said.

The chief minister said that police officers getting injured during Naxal operations need immediate medical attention. However, due to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules, night landings of aircraft are not permitted.

"Like the military, we should be allowed to land helicopters at night during operations and rescue missions," he added.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the Centre for approving a fund of Rs 57.50 crore for basic amenities in Naxal-affected areas.

Operations to weaken the grip of Naxalites will intensify in the next two years, he said.

According to Shinde, three Eklavya Model Schools are operational in Maoist-affected areas of the state.

"The construction of four such schools is underway. The land issue for two schools in Korchi and Dhanora was resolved this month," he said.