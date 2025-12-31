Maharashtra CM extends best wishes to people on New Year's eve

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed confidence that the New Year would usher in a new phase of prosperity and development for the state.

In a message extending New Year greetings, Fadnavis urged people to move ahead with renewed determination by learning from pleasant memories of the outgoing year and leaving behind its bitter moments.

"Maharashtra is a leading state in all sectors. Let us remain united to ensure that the flag of Maharashtra's progress continues to fly high," Fadnavis said.

He said the soil of Maharashtra has the strength to accept challenges, and called upon people to resolve to overcome any obstacles that may arise.

Expressing hope that the New Year would bring fresh energy and strengthen hopes and aspirations, the chief minister wished that the year ahead would be healthy and bring prosperity and growth in all fields for everyone. PTI MR NSK