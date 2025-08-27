Maharashtra CM Fadnavis greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday greeted the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and said he prayed to the lord to remove all obstacles facing the country and the state.

Speaking to reporters after the `pran-pratishtha' or ritual installation of a Ganesh idol at `Varsha', his official residence, Fadnavis said he prayed to Ganesh who is known as `Vighnaharta' to remove all obstacles facing the country and the state.

"Hope the Lord gives us blessings to fulfill all aspirations of the people," he said .

He urged the people to celebrate the 10-day festival with pomp and gaiety while maintaining law and order.

Fadnavis also expressed happiness that Operation Sindoor, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi themes have become the highlights of the festival. People have turned these themes into mass movements, he added.

Asked about the meeting between cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of the festival and its impact on the coming civic elections in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "Lord Ganpati has given them the wisdom to reunite. May they always be together. Can we leave politics aside for a day at least?" As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice, the state government is also working to convert the challenges of US tariffs into opportunities, he said. PTI MR KRK