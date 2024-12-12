Ahead of Maharashtra cabinet expansion, Fadnavis meets Modi in Delhi

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vowed to take the state to the "next level" of development under his guidance.

Fadnavis called on the prime minister for the first time after assuming office of chief minister on December 5, ahead of cabinet expansion in the state.

"In last 10 years, with your support Maharashtra is Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under your leadership and guidance," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Extremely thankful to Hon PM Narendra Modi ji for your valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra.

In last 10 years, with your support Maharashtra is Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under…

He said he was extremely thankful of Modi for his valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra.

"You have always been an inspiration to crores of BJP Karyakarta like us to work even harder," Fadnavis said.

The BJP-led MahaYuti won a landslide victory in the assembly elections in Maharashtra last month. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition won 230 seats, while smaller outfits part of the alliance emerged victorious on five seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was restricted to 46 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Modi was present at the oath taking ceremony of Fadnavis in Mumbai last week.