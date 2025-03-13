Maharashtra CM Fadnavis meets PM Modi, seeks central assistance to develop Gadchiroli as mining hub

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought central assistance to develop Gadchiroli as a mining hub.

Fadnavis said Gadchiroli was emerging as a steel city following the efforts of the state government.

The state government is keen on developing Gadchiroli as a mining hub, he said and urged the prime minister to extend central assistance for the initiative.

Fadnavis thanked Modi for selecting Mumbai as the venue of the first ever World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, to be held from May 1-4.

He also extended his gratitude to the prime minister for the decision to set up the Indian Institute of Creative Technology in Mumbai. PTI SKU SKU SZM SZM