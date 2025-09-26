Maharashtra CM Fadnavis meets PM Modi, seeks help for rain-hit farmers

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and urged him to help farmers who have faced losses due to heavy rains that lashed the state recently.

Fadnavis said he handed over a memorandum to the prime minister and briefed him about the situation in the state in the aftermath of heavy rains.

"The prime minister asked the state government to send a proposal in this regard which will be considered constructively," the chief minister told reporters here.

Fadnavis said the BJP manifesto talked about a loan waiver to farmers and the focus of the government is on making it more effective.

"We will certainly fulfill the assurance of loan waiver given by us in the manifesto. A committee has been set up in this regard and it will decide on the loan waiver. A loan waiver cannot be done time and again, so the focus will be on how to make it more effective," Fadnavis said.

He said the loans taken for the kharif crop will have to be repaid next year.

"The immediate concern of the farmers is help in their accounts. So it will be our priority to extend this help," he said.