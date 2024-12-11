Maharashtra CM Fadnavis meets Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankhar, Union ministers

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who recently took over as the chief minister of Maharashtra, called on President Draupadi Murmu here on Wednesday.

He also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

About his meeting with President Murmu, the chief minister said, "Presented her a 'murti' (idol) of Maharashtra's daivat 'Lord Vitthal-Rukmini'." The vice president's secretariat posted a picture of Fadnavis meeting Dhankhar here.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, said, "Met with the dynamic Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I'm confident his tenure as the third-time CM will add new momentum to Maharashtra's development journey. Wishing him a very successful tenure ahead." Fadnavis met Gadkari along with BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. PTI NAB NAB NSD NSD