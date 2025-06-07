Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar extend Eid greetings

Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and other political leaders on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, with pomp and religious fervour in Mumbai.

Special prayers were held at masjids to mark the ‘festival of sacrifice’, and livestock were slaughtered at abattoirs and places designated by the civic authorities.

In a post on X, Fadnavis wrote, "EidAlAdha wishes to all! Eid Mubarak." NCP (SP) president Pawar said, "May the festival of Bakri Eid, which brings a new spirit of love and dedication, enrich our lives with ideal values of love, kindness and equality. On this occasion, let us strengthen our bonds of affection with each other and bring happiness, peace and prosperity in our lives." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray extended Eid greetings and wished that the festival of sacrifice, faith and charity bring peace and happiness in the lives of Muslim brethren. PTI MR ARU