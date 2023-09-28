Maharashtra CM flags off Shiv Sena's 'Shetkari Samvad Yatra'

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday flagged off the state-wide 'Shetkari Samvad Yatra' undertaken by Shetkari Sena, a farmers' wing of his party Shiv Sena.

The aim of the initiative is to know the problems faced by farmers across the state and inform them about various government schemes. The functionaries of the Shetkari Sena are taking part in the yatra.

CM Shinde flagged off the yatra at Tembhi Naka, from where his mentor and late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe used to operate.

During the yatra, the Shetkari Sena office-bearers will reach the doorsteps of the farmers and understand their problems. They will try to address their issues on the spot if possible. If required, the chief minister will connect with the farmers online and hold talks, a release issued by CM Shinde's office said.

The farmers will also be given information about the innovative and modern farming methods to improve their productivity, it said.

The yatra will help in establishing a dialogue between farmers and the government, the release said.

Some regions in the state have received inadequate rainfall, due to which farmers are facing problems. Therefore, the government is positively trying to solve the issues through this initiative, it added. PTI COR NP