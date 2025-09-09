Maharashtra CM hails Radhakrishnan's election as VP; says his life symbolises service, dedication

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday congratulated state Governor C P Radhakrishnan on being elected as the country's Vice President, saying his life has been a symbol of service, dedication and unwavering commitment to national interest.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also expressed happiness over his election as the vice president.

NDA candidate Radhakrishnan was elected the next vice president as he bagged 452 votes against the opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300, winning the contest with a bigger than expected margin, indicating cross-voting from the rival camp.

Radhakrishnan (67) is a seasoned leader with an RSS background and decades-long stint first in the Jana Sangh and then the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Congratulating Radhakrishnan, Fadnavis said on X, "Your life has been a symbol of service, dedication, and unwavering commitment to national interest. Your contributions in the fields of education, social upliftment and good governance are a source of inspiration for the entire country." He said he was confident that with Radhakrishnan's experience, vision and guidance, the nation will reach new heights and achieve a more empowered and respected position on the global stage.

"The guidance I received from you as the Governor of Maharashtra is invaluable, and for that, I will always remain grateful to you. May this new journey of yours in the interest of the nation be successful, impactful, and beneficial to the people," he said.

Deputy CM Shinde said, "On behalf of Shiv Sena, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shri Radhakrishnan ji! Though his tenure as the Governor of Maharashtra may have been relatively short, it has left an extraordinary mark. It must be said that he has further elevated the dignity of the Governor's office. Shri Radhakrishnan ji is recognized as a disciplined worker, grounded and dedicated to public service day and night." Radhakrishnan possesses extensive political experience and holds an exceptional place in the social fabric of South India. Through his tenure, he has demonstrated that the Ganges of development must reach the common people. By choosing a capable candidate like him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the 'NDA' have set an example before the nation, he said.

Deputy CM Pawar said Radhakrishnan's experience will undoubtedly benefit the nation.

"Radhakrishnan has served as the Governor of Maharashtra. His victory in the Vice Presidential election is a matter of pride for Maharashtra, and his success has doubled the joy of the people in the state. His victory is a triumph of the unity of the NDA, the trust of the people in the central government, and the values of the Indian Constitution." Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said Radhakrishnan's experience, humility and unwavering commitment to public service will strengthen democracy and inspire the nation on its journey towards greater progress. PTI MR NP