Maharashtra CM inspects roads in Thane amid monsoon woes; isn't it too late, asks NCP

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday inspected the Mumbai-Nashik highway stretch in Thane district and some nearby roads and told officials to immediately fill potholes and take other measures to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The region has seen heavy rains in the past one week and several roads are in bad condition, making commute difficult and time consuming, prompting the CM to set up a task force a day earlier under the Thane collector to tide over the problem.

Hitting out at the visit, Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "The chief minister had promised that the roads would be pothole-free and had assured action against erring officials before the monsoon." The NCP leader wanted to know what action had been taken so far against officials.

Isn't it too late, the NCP leader asked in connection with the CM's visit.