Maharashtra CM launches website of Goseva Ayog

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the website of the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog, a commission formed for the preservation, protection and welfare of cows, including the indigenous breeds, and other cattle.

Advertisment

The commission's website (www.mahagosevaayog.org) was launched at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, where the state legislature is currently having its winter session.

The state has 1.39 crore cows of which 13 lakh are of indigenous breeds.

Commission chairman Shekhar Mundada said initiatives like special dairy for cow, cow tourism, management of old bovines will be undertaken by the panel.

Advertisment

The previous Eknath Shinde government had declared desi (indigenous) cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata', citing the importance of cows in Indian culture, agriculture, and healthcare.

According to the animal husbandry department, the Goseva Ayog's main aims include conservation, protection and welfare of cattle in Maharashtra and to monitor and supervise the registration of organizations working for the same.

To ensure active participation of institutions in the development of indigenous breeds of cattle in the state and care and management of cattle seized for violation of existing laws. PTI PR RSY