Maharashtra CM lays foundation stone of Koli Bhavan in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 'Koli Bhavan' in Navi Mumbai and said his government was committed to the welfare of the fishing community.

Addressing the gathering, he referred to the Koli community as "daryacha raja" (king of the sea) and "bhoomiputra" (sons of the soil) and said infrastructure projects like Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge, will enhance their lives.

He also said issues that the community has in connection with the Vadhvan mega port in Dahanu in Palghar district will be resolved on priority.

He also said a technical group is working on issues raised by the community pertaining to caste certificates. PTI COR BNM