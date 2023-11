Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, an official spokesperson said.

Shinde met Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here.

Maharashtra's Minister for Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Sudhir Mungantiwar was also present in the meeting, the spokesperson said.