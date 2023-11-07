Maharashtra CM meets visiting Bhutanese King in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck here along with senior officials of the state.

An official statement said Shinde told the visiting dignitary that Maharashtra will extend all cooperation to strengthen its ties with the Himalayan nation.

Every year Bhutanese tourists visit the world famous Ajanta-Ellora caves near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in central Maharashtra and the neighbouring country, too, is a popular destination for travellers from the state, the CM said during the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also separately called on the 43-year-old King Wangchuck, who is on an eight-day visit to India from November 3, at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai. PTI PR RSY