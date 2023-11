Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday paid tributes to martyrs at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of Hutatma Smriti Din.

The Hutatma Chowk (Martyrs’ Square) memorial in south Mumbai commemorates the 107 persons killed in police firings during the movement for the creation of Maharashtra state in 1955-56.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also offered floral tributes to the martyrs, an official release said.