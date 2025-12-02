Maharashtra CM reviews Chaityabhoomi arrangements ahead or Dr Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Din

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed all departments to ensure that security and all other necessary arrangements are in place as a large number of people are expected to congregate at the Chaityabhoomi here on December 6, the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The CM chaired a review meeting to assess preparedness for the annual event, which draws lakhs of followers of Dr Ambedkar from across the country.

He stressed the need for coordinated action among civic, police and transport authorities to ensure smooth movement and safety of visitors.

"Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar enlightened and awakened the society. On the Mahaparinirvan Din (death anniversary), all of us should make efforts to further strengthen this awareness and spread Dr Ambedkar's thoughts," he said.

Several suggestions have been received regarding the proposed statue of Dr Ambedkar at the Indu Mill site, and a coordination committee will be set up to examine them, the CM said.

He appealed to citizens to use the occasion to propagate Dr Ambedkar's thoughts and strengthen social awareness.

Fadnavis directed officials to ensure proper 'mandap' (canopy/pandal) arrangements, drinking water facilities, sanitation, traffic management and adequate signage in Dadar area, where the Chaityabhoomi is located.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has been instructed to deploy additional buses for the convenience of devotees, he said, adding that the annual review helps identify gaps and improve arrangements each year.

The administration reviewed preparations, including security deployment, health services, water supply, food arrangements, waterproof tents, CCTV surveillance, traffic control and other amenities in and around Chaityabhoomi.

CM Fadnavis also unveiled a poster and released an information booklet prepared for the Mahaparinirvan Din. PTI MR NP