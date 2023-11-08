Maharashtra CM Shinde asks ministers to exercise caution while speaking on Maratha quota

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed displeasure over contradictory statements made by his cabinet colleagues on Maratha reservation and urged them to exercise caution on the emotive issue.

Shinde made his displeasure known to his ministerial colleagues while presiding over a state cabinet meeting here, sources said.

The issue of Maratha quota, which saw activist Manoj Jarange undertaking a nine-day fast and setting December 24 deadline for its resolution, and the political fallout of the reservation agitation, was discussed at the meeting.

In the meeting, food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, said the government needs to ensure that bogus Kunbi caste certificates are not distributed to those seeking reservation under the other backward classes category, according to the sources.

They said Shinde expressed displeasure over contradictory comments made by ministers on the Maratha reservation issue and cautioned nothing should be said that could fuel tension.

Bhujbal, an NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader, on Monday said "backdoor" attempts to grant reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category will be opposed.

He said violence and pressure tactics on the quota issue will not be tolerated The Maharashtra government has expanded the scope of the Justice (retd) Sandip Shinde Committee formed to study the feasibility of giving Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members in view of the protests spearheaded by Jarange.

Among the demands of Jarange is that Marathas be given Kunbi certificates so that they can get reservation in education and government jobs under the OBC category. Kunbis are recognised as an OBC community in Maharashtra, where they enjoy quota benefits. PTI MR RSY