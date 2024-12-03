Maharashtra CM Shinde visits hospital for check-up

Thane, Dec 3 (PTI) Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning visited a private hospital in the city for a "routine check-up".

Advertisment

"I came for a check-up. My health is in good condition," he told reporters while leaving Jupiter Hospital in a car after about two hours.

A doctor at the hospital said Shinde had throat issues. "The CM had fever and infection, which caused weakness. He also underwent an MRI scan as a precautionary measure," the doctor said.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said earlier in the day that it was a "routine check-up", and Shinde would return to his official residence `Varsha' in Mumbai afterwards. The CM tested negative for dengue (which is currently prevalent in the Mumbai area), he added.

Advertisment

Shinde, whose party, Shiv Sena, is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, has been unwell for the last few days, and staying at his private residence here.

His decision to head to his village Dare in Satara district last Friday had sparked speculation that he was unhappy over the way the new Mahayuti government was shaping up.

His aides, however, said he was not well and put it down to the exertion during the campaign for the last month's Maharashtra assembly elections.

Advertisment

Following the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the November 20 elections, the new Maharashtra government is slated to be sworn in on December 5 with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis being touted as the frontrunner for the CM post.

The legislature party of the state BJP will meet on Wednesday morning to elect its leader.

Shiv Sena leaders had said on Monday that as per the "convention" of alliance politics, their party should get the Home portfolio if the CM post went to the BJP. PTI COR ND KRK KRK