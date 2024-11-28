Maharashtra CM suspense: Chandrakant Patil hails BJP for having eyes and ears to the ground

Pune, Nov 28 (PTI) The BJP's top leadership has "10,000 eyes and 20,000 ears" and does all kinds of "experiments", said party leader Chandrakant Patil on Thursday when asked if the choice of Maharashtra chief minister could be a "surprise" on the lines of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

In MP, despite senior party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan being a frontrunner, the BJP chose Mohan Yadav as CM. In Rajasthan, it overlooked stalwarts like Vasundhara Raje and gave the top post to Bhajan Lal Sharma.

While the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, swept the November 20 Maharashtra polls, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, it is yet to finalise who will head the government.

The process of government formation in Maharashtra is expected to get a boost after a crucial meeting between caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Union minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday night, sources said.

The meeting assumes significance amid reports that the BJP leadership may be mulling over names of a few of its Maratha leaders, despite the perception that Fadnavis becoming the CM for a third time is a foregone conclusion, the sources said.

Asked if a first time MLA could be made CM, Patil said he does not know anything about it.

"The BJP always looks for a new generation (leadership ) and that is why the party does all these kinds of experiments. Be it allocating tickets, the party always looks for new leadership. That is the speciality of the party. I do not know if the party will take a decision in Maharashtra on the lines of decision taken in Rajasthan and MP," Patil said.

"We are in a mental state that let the party leadership decide what they want to decide," he said.

In the BJP everyone knows what he or she is supposed to know and he or she does not try to get information that is not related to them, the newly-elected MLA from Kothrud in Pune district added.

Asked about him not making trips to Delhi amid moves to form government in Maharashtra, Patil said, "The party leadership has 10,000 eyes and 20,000 ears through which decisions are taken. There is no need to go and meet. The senior leadership is observing (me) and they will do whatever they feel appropriate." Patil said the party asked him to contest from Kothrud, made him state unit chief, adding that he has never failed to take up any assignment given to him.

"I had gone to Mumbai a couple of times after the poll results and met Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule. But these meeting were about poll analysis. I never asked what position they are going to offer to me or any other things," Patil asserted. PTI SPK BNM