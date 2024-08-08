Maharashtra CM to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from historic August Kranti Maidan

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the state at a function on Friday at August Kranti Maidan here, which will be attended by deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

In a release issued during the day, the civic body said the campaign is aimed at encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and will be held from August 9 to 15 as per Union government guidelines.

"Various activities, including flag marches, rallies and melas, will be organized in every civic ward. Citizens are urged to participate enthusiastically and hoist the national flag at their homes, upload selfies with the flag on the website, and express their patriotism," the release said.

In every civic ward 500 flags each will be hoisted on important government and semi-government buildings and at strategic locations, it added.