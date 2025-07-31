Maharashtra CM urges Centre to stop Karnataka from raising Almatti Dam height

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has requested the Union government to stop Karnataka from raising the height of Almatti Dam on the Krishna river, saying it would worsen the floods in southern Maharashtra's Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

These two districts which share the border with Karnataka have witnessed devastating floods in recent years.

In a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Fadnavis said that increasing the Full Reservoir Level of the dam from 519.6 metres to 524.256 metres would have serious consequences for those living in the Krishna river basin.

"The decision to increase Almatti Dam's height is a matter of grave concern for Maharashtra. If implemented, it would aggravate the recurring flood crisis in Sangli and Kolhapur districts and result in severe damage to lives, property and agricultural land," he stated in the letter.

Fadnavis pointed out that the backwater of Almatti has already been affecting several villages in Maharashtra. Silt accumulation in the river and barrages have reduced the water-carrying capacity of the Krishna and its tributaries, slowing down the recession of floodwaters, he said.

The Maharashtra government had asked the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee to conduct a detailed hydrodynamic and simulation study of the impact of backwaters of Almatti and the final report is awaited, Fadnavis said.

"Until this scientific study is completed, any decision to raise the dam's height would be premature and potentially disastrous," he warned, urging the Union government to instruct the Karnataka government to reconsider its proposal.

The Maharashtra CM also flagged concerns that retaining an additional six metres of water in the Almatti reservoir would lead to sustained high water levels in the river, increasing flood frequency and severity. PTI MR KRK