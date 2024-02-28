Maharashtra CMO gets memorandums with 'forged' signatures, stamp of CM Shinde; complaint filed

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has lodged a police complaint after it found that some memorandums submitted for further action to his office carried forged signatures and stamps of the CM, officials said.

The complaint was lodged at the Marine Lines police station, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Wednesday.

The CMO gets memorandums and letters signed by the chief minister with remarks for further action. The documents are registered with the postage section and the e-office system and then dispatched to the departments concerned, it said.

Recently, the chief minister's office received 10 to 12 memorandums with forged signatures and stamps of the chief minister, the CMO added.

The chief minister took a serious note of the development and directed the CMO to file a police complaint. The chief minister has asked the office staff to be more vigilant, it said. PTI MR NP