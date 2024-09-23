Maharashtra: Coalition drives agricultural growth with infrastructure and financial support

New Delhi: The Indian government, recognizing the dire challenges confronting agriculture, particularly in Maharashtra state, has launched a series of initiatives aimed at revitalizing the sector.

Maharashtra, where agriculture is the backbone of the economy, faces acute issues like climate change, erratic weather, and the pressure of global markets. To address these perenially persisting issues, the government has introduced reforms that promise to transform the agricultural landscape.

A pivotal move includes the revision of minimum support prices (MSP) for key crops such as onions, soybeans, and cotton. This adjustment is designed to protect farmers from market volatility and environmental uncertainties, ensuring they receive fair remuneration for their produce.

To complement this, specific financial aid programs have been initiated, like the Bhavantar Yojana and direct financial support of Rs 5000 per hectare for soybean farmers. Additionally, the government's decision to procure soybeans at high prices through NAFED and provide subsidies to cashew farmers in Konkan, underscores a commitment to sectoral profitability and stability.

Infrastructure and support systems enhance agricultural productivity

In Maharashtra, infrastructure development has been a focal point of government investment. A notable initiative includes providing free electricity to 44 lakh farmers and waiving their electricity dues, enhancing the resources available for farming. The Chief Minister's Solar Agriculture Scheme, with its three-megawatt solar project, is set to supply free electricity during the day, promoting efficient and sustainable farming practices.

Water scarcity, a perennial issue, is being tackled through ambitious projects like river linking and the Marathwada Water Grid. These projects aim to augment irrigation water availability, potentially resolving water scarcity issues across various districts.

Direct financial assistance and infrastructure development

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana plays a crucial role by transferring a direct payment of Rs. 6,000 per year to eligible landholding small and marginal farmer families. The payment is made in three equal instalments of Rs. 2,000 each every four months, offering a reliable income source. Further financial support for those hit by untimely rains highlights the government's commitment to farmer welfare. Infrastructure projects like the Samriddhi Highway and logistics hubs are designed to expedite agricultural produce transport to markets, enhancing export capabilities through port expansions.

By tackling the complex challenges through financial support, infrastructure enhancements, and policy adjustments, the government demonstrates a robust commitment to the economic well-being of farmers and sustainable agricultural development in Maharashtra. This holistic approach not only addresses current issues but also lays the groundwork for future agricultural prosperity in the state.