Maharashtra Cong chief insulted tribals with his Ram temple remark: MP CM

Bhopal, May 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday accused Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole of "insulting" the tribal community with his remark after President Droupadi Murmu visited Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Congress always insults tribals as Patole's statement came after the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Lord Ram temple," Yadav said in a statement.

Days after President Murmu offered prayers, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the Ram temple be washed with Ganga Jal, "which shows the dirty mentality of the Opposition party," Yadav added.

Lord Ram spent 11 years with the tribal community during his 14-year exile and gave a message to respect all communities, the chief minister said.

He alleged Congress, on the lines of Karnataka, will discontinue the reservations being granted to SCs, STs and OBCs in Madhya Pradesh if it gets a chance to form a government.

Congress wanted to destroy the Constitution, Yadav alleged.

Yadav met state governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

Talking to reporters after meeting the governor, Yadav said he discussed various issues including the procurement of wheat and the water management during the summer season.

“The Congress supports the stand taken by four Shankaracharyas (pontiffs of major Hindu shrines) on the Ram temple consecration ceremony (which they did not attend). They will be invited for a grand puja at the temple (if Congress comes to power) which will be purified,” Patole had said in Nagpur. PTI ADU NSK