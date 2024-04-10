Maharashtra Cong chief Patole escapes unhurt after truck hits his car; party cries 'sabotage'

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said he escaped unhurt after a truck hit his car in Bhandara district of the state, with his party alleging that it was an attempt on his life.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, Patole said, adding that the police were trying to find if it was sabotage.

In a video message, Patole said, "Yesterday, a truck tried to hit our car intentionally near Bhandara. We were unhurt, but the vehicle got damaged badly. I am safe due to the blessings of people. We have filed a police complaint and the police will find out whether it is sabotage or something else." State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Patole was on election campaigning in Bhandara district, when a truck hit his vehicle near Karda village on Tuesday night.

He claimed that the truck hit Patole's car and tried to crush it.

In a post on X, Londhe said the incident raised concerns whether it was a sabotage attempt.

"This is a serious incident and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life. Does the BJP want to win elections by finishing off opposition leaders?" he asked.

Londhe said Patole escaped unhurt and was fine due to the blessings of people.

Elections to 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20. PTI MR CLS GK MVG NP