Maharashtra Cong chief Patole kicks up row with dog jibe at BJP

Akola, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has courted fresh controversy after he asked OBC voters in Akola district if they would vote for the BJP who calls them "kutta" (dog).

Patole, while addressing a public meeting in Akola for Congress's candidate from the Akola West constituency on Monday, alleged that the BJP has become so arrogant that it calls the Other Backward Class community dog.

"I want to ask the people belonging to the OBC in Akola district, will you vote for the BJP who calls you kutta (dog)? Now the time has come to make the BJP 'kutta' (dog)," he said.

The state Congress chief asserted that BJP is working to break the country's unity by showing fear.

He claimed there was a wave of change in Maharashtra, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would lose the election this time.

Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20. PTI COR CLS ARU