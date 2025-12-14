Maharashtra Cong chief Sapkal cites political links in Satara drug case, slams CM for 'silence'

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday accused the Devendra Fadnavis government of shielding those involved in drug manufacturing.
In a post on X, Sapkal stepped up his attack on the Mahayuti government over the Satara drug case alleging it has failed to curb the drug menace and questioned whether the state was being pushed towards becoming drug-ridden.
Mumbai police had unearthed a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Satara district and seized contraband worth Rs 115 crore. It had arrested three persons, all workers from West Bengal.
Sapkal sought to know how labourers from West Bengal were accommodated in a remote area and under whose assistance.
He also questioned the alleged role of one Omkar Dighe in the case.
Sapkal claimed Dighe had sought to use the premises, where drugs were manufactured, for work related to Shiv Sena corporator Prakash Shinde. Dighe was detained at the site but was later released due to political pressure, the Congress leader further alleged.
Since when had Dighe been residing in Savli village and who facilitated his stay there, Sapkal sought to know.
He also demanded details about nearly 40 other labourers who were allegedly working at the site and whether anyone helped them flee.
Referring to the arrest of Vishal More with 2 kilograms of mephedrone, Sapkal said the former is the Pune student wing chief of the Ajit Pawar faction (of NCP).
Sapkal sought clarification on More's alleged links with Dighe and Prakash Shinde.
Sapkal further questioned the movement of Prakash Shinde from Tejas Hotel following the arrest and asked whether police conducted a panchnama of the hotel.
Calling the incident serious, Sapkal criticised Chief Minister Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, for remaining silent and demanded an immediate clarification from the government.
The Congress has accused the Maharashtra government to trying to suppress the case. PTI MR BNM