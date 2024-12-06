Maharashtra: Cong delegation meets villagers seeking 'repoll' through ballots, says movement genuine

Pune, Dec 6 (PTI) A Congress delegation met residents of a village in Maharashtra's Solapur district who had raised doubts about EVMs and had announced plans to conduct a "repoll" using ballots.

Residents of Markadwadi village, part of Malshiras assembly seat, had claimed BJP candidate Ram Satpute's vote count as per EVMs in the November 20 assembly polls was "doubtful" since they believed at least 80 per cent of the votes would have gone to eventual winner Uttam Jankar of the NCP (SP).

While the BJP leader should not have got more than 100-150 votes from their village, the official figures stood at 1,003 for Jankar and 843 for Satpute, the residents pointed out.

In the November 20 polls, results of which were announced on November 23, Jankar defeated Satpute by 13,147 votes.

The Congress delegation met residents of Markadwadi village on Thursday in connection with the "repoll" announcement and a report on it will be sent to state unit chief Nana Patole, the party's spokesperson Atul Londhe said.

On December 3, a section of villagers had made arrangements for the "repoll" using ballots but they backed down after officials explained to them, including Jankar, about legal issues and warned of registration of cases.

The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders citing law and order issues after some villagers announced publicly about the "repoll" plan.

Solapur police had registered two cases against 300 people, including Jankar, for allegedly defying prohibitory orders and trying to conduct the "repoll".

"During our discussion with residents, we found they are doubtful about EVMs. The villagers wanted to conduct a repoll as a democratic right but the administration denied them permission. The administration resorted to suppression by warning people that police would file cases even if one vote was cast," Londhe said on Friday.

"The movement in Markadwadi against EVMs is a genuine movement and not a political one. We will prepare a report and will send it to Rahulji (Gandhi) and (Mallikarjun) Khargeji though our MPCC chief Nana Patole. The people of Markadwadi have given us some soil from the village to give to Rahul Gandhi to that he can place it in front of a memorial of Gandhiji," Londhe added.

The villagers want Londhe to come to Markadwadi and support their movement against EVMs, he said. PTI SPK BNM