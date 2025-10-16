Maharashtra Cong leader questions addition of 6.5 lakh voters just before 2024 assembly polls

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Thursday questioned the sudden increase of 6,55,709 voters in the last four days leading up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections in November 2024.

The voter list, prepared allegedly in collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, should not be used for local body elections, he further said.

He also criticised the State Election Commission for not making the voter list available for scrutiny and denying opposition parties the opportunity to file objections, calling it an anti-democratic act.

"During the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra had 9,29,43,890 registered voters. Following scrutiny of the voter list by the Central Election Commission, the number increased to 9,53,74,302 by August 30, 2024, marking a rise of 24 lakh voters. Voter registration continued in the state, and on October 15, 2024, after the Assembly elections were announced, the Chief Electoral Officer declared 9,63,69,410 registered voters," he said.

According to the Central Election Commission's procedures, new voter registration remains open until 10 days before the start of nomination filing, after which verification is conducted over eight days and the final list is published on the first day of nominations. Since the nomination process began on October 29, registration continued until October 19.

Questioning how such a large number of voters could have been added between October 16 and October 19, Sawant said it was "highly suspicious. The final number published on October 30, 2024 was 9,70,25,119.

"The flawed voter list, updated until July 1 this year, has raised serious doubts about its credibility. Opposition parties are not allowed to inspect the list or raise objections. It undermines democratic processes. The opposition's concerns are justified," he claimed.