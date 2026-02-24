Maharashtra Cong MLA received death and extortion threat from Bishnoi gang associate: CLP leader

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan has received a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore allegedly from a Bishnoi gang associate, senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar told the Maharashtra assembly on Tuesday.

He demanded that Khan be provided with immediate security cover, prompting the Speaker to urge the government to treat the matter with urgency and take appropriate steps to ensure the MLA's security.

Wadettiwar said Pathan, who represents the Akola west constituency, received an international call on February 17 at around 3.30 pm in which the caller, identifying himself as Shubham Lonkar with links to the Bishnoi gang, demanded Rs 10 crore and threatened to kill him if the money was not paid.

According to Wadettiwar, the caller also warned that informing the police would provide only temporary protection and that the gang would still target him later.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader described the threat as "extremely serious", saying the audio of the call was alarming.

He said the incident raises concerns over the safety of public representatives in Maharashtra.

"If elected representatives are not safe, what about ordinary citizens?" Wadettiwar asked, adding that the gang has a history of firing incidents.

He added that Pathan had no links with any criminal activity.

The Bishnoi gang is suspected to be involved in some sensational crime incidents in Mumbai, including the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP politician Baba Siddique in October 2024, and targeting Bollywood actors.

Police are also investigating the role of a network purportedly linked to the gang member Shubham Lonkar, an accused in the Siddique murder case, in opening fire at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence earlier this month.

Additionally, the Bishnoi gang is also suspected to be behind the shooting incident at actor Salman Khan's residence in 2024.

Multiple individuals had been arrested in all these cases. PTI MR NSK