Maharashtra Cong reshuffle to be completed by mid-May: Chennithala

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) The All India Congress Committee's Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said the state unit's organisational reshuffle will be carried out by the second week of May.

Addressing a press conference here, he also said a convention of all MPs, legislators and senior leaders has been planned in Mahableshwar in the state's Satara district.

"Every month Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, CLP leader Vijay Wadettiwar and group leader in the legislative council Satej Patil will meet party MPs to discuss state issues to be raised in Parliament. We we want to ensure MPs are involved in party affairs,'' Chennithala informed. PTI MR BNM