Maharashtra Cong seeks applications for assembly poll tickets; aspirants to pay Rs 10k-20k

Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday sought applications from those aspiring for tickets to contest the Maharashtra assembly polls, likely to be held in October-November.

In a statement, the state Congress unit said aspirants from the general category will be required to give Rs 20,000 to the party fund with the application, while women and those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories will have to give Rs 10,000.

These forms will have to be submitted to the party's district units by August 10, it said.

The party asked its functionaries to ensure voter lists are updated in their respective constituencies and to assist those electors who want changes in the roll regarding name, address etc.

It also asked party workers to focus on first time voters for registration.

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP). PTI MR BNM