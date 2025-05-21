Maharashtra Cong takes out tiranga rallies in solidarity with armed forces

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday took out tiranga (tricolour) marches all over the state to show solidarity with the armed forces for their successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal sought to corner the Centre over US President Donald Trump’s claim of facilitating cessation of hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad after Indian armed forces targeted terror hubs in PoK and deep inside Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7.

"We salute the armed forces for their bravery during 'Operation Sindoor', but why is the central government silent on questions about the ceasefire?" Sapkal asked while leading the yatra in Amravati in eastern Maharashtra.

On the occasion, Sapkal also led a tractor rally to highlight issues faced by farmers.

"Two former Prime Ministers, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation. To secure the country's borders, Indian soldiers have shed their blood. The valour displayed during Operation Sindoor is being lauded by all Indians," he said.

"But some questions remain unanswered -- who is Donald Trump to suddenly declare a ceasefire? Why is the central government not responding to this entire chain of events?" the Congress leader asked.

The MPCC president asserted farmers are in a deep crisis, but they are not getting any help from the government.

"Today, one eye smiles while the other sheds tears. We're proud of the soldiers who taught Pakistan a lesson with their supreme courage, but here, our farmers are in a deep crisis. The government is turning a blind eye. The agriculture minister insults farmers by calling them beggars.

"Due to the Centre's anti-farmer policies, the price of tur (arhar or red gram) has dropped from Rs 12,000 to Rs 6,000 per quintal," he averred.

Due to these policies, agriculture crops are not getting fair prices and farmers are forced to approach moneylenders for loans, the Congress alleged.

"While farmers were bringing their produce to the market, the BJP-led central government imported tur, causing its prices to crash. Soybean prices haven't crossed Rs 4,000 a quintal. Crops are not getting fair prices. Farmers are unable to get crop loans and are forced to turn to moneylenders," he said.

Sapkal also hit out at the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for the plight of farmers in the state.

He expressed the hope the tractor rally would awaken the government and force it to work for the welfare of cultivators.

"If the government continues to ignore the plight of farmers, fails to waive their loans, and doesn't ensure fair prices for farm produce, our agitation will intensify further ," he warned. PTI MR RSY