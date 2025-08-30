Maharashtra Cong to begin its campaign against 'vote theft' from Kamptee assembly seat in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress will start its state level campaign against "vote theft" from Kamptee constituency in Nagpur district from September 3 as it is the place where Rahul Gandhi first spoke of alleged poll irregularities, party leaders said on Saturday.

As part of the 'Vote Thieves, Vacate the Chair' campaign, meetings, signature collection and torch rallies will be held across Maharashtra, Congress leader Prafulla Guddhe Patil said at a press conference here.

"The campaign will begin from September 3. It will be launched by Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal. It will reach every household in the state," he said.

Senior Congress leader Sunil Kedar, speaking at the press conference, slammed the Election Commission of India for not meeting nearly 300 MPs when they protested against alleged irregularities in voter lists and wanted to discuss the matter with the apex poll body.

"Rahul Gandhi took up this issue for the general public. He has asserted that no one can deprive anyone of their right to vote as guaranteed by the Constitution," Kedar added. PTI CLS BNM