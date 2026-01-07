Maharashtra Cong vice-president dies of stab wounds in Akola; main accused held, IPS officer to head probe

Akola, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress vice-president Hidayatullah Patel, who was stabbed at a mosque in Akola district, succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Wednesday morning, police said.

The alleged attacker, who is the main accused, has been arrested, while five more persons have been named as suspects in the FIR registered on a complaint filed by a relative of Patel, they said.

An IPS-rank officer will probe the murder case, said District Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak.

Patel (66) was attacked with a sharp weapon by the main accused, Ubed Khan Kalu Khan alias Razik Khan Patel (22), over an old enmity at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday after he offered namaz at a mosque in Mohala village in Akot taluka of the district, the police said.

The former district Congress president suffered injuries to his neck and chest, resulting in heavy bleeding. He was rushed to a private hospital in Akot and admitted to its intensive care unit, where he died on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Some videos showing Patel with his clothes soaked in blood as he emerged from the mosque went viral on social media platforms.

Patel was at the Jama Masjid in Mohala for afternoon prayers on Tuesday. Around 1.30 pm, just as he was stepping out of the mosque after offering namaz, the assailant attacked him on the neck with sharp weapons. Local residents later rushed him to the hospital, according to the police.

After the incident, the police arrived at the spot and collected evidence with the help of forensic experts.

Six police teams were formed to apprehend the main accused, Khan. He was arrested at around 8 pm on Tuesday from Panaj village in Akot taluka, Additional Superintendent of Police B Chandrakant Reddy said.

Five more persons, Badruzzama Mohammad Adil, Raju Vitthalrao Boche, Sanjay Ramdas Bodkhe, Fazil Asif Khan, and Farooq Asif Khan, have been named as suspects in the case, police said.

Residents of Mohala village had taken the stance that they would not perform the last rites of Patel until all suspects are also arrested. However, they relented after SP Chandak assured them of action in the matter.

Chandak said the murder case will be investigated by an IPS-rank officer, Akot SDPO Nikhil Patil.

All suspects will be subjected to a digital investigation, during which their mobile phone records and WhatsApp calls will be examined. A fair and impartial inquiry will be conducted into the entire incident, the SP insisted.

Following the SP's assurance, the last rites of the Congress leader were performed at Mohala village.

Security has been stepped up in Mohala and Akot city. PTI COR GK RSY