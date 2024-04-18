Maharashtra Congress accuses ruling Shiv Sena of violating model code of conduct

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday demanded that the candidature of all the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominees be cancelled for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for allegedly using state transport buses for their election campaign.

Congress' state unit spokesperson Atul Londhe, in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said action should also be taken against officers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for allowing the use of its buses for election campaigning.

He alleged that since the start of the Lok Sabha election campaign, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena have repeatedly violated the MCC and the Congress had filed a formal complaint about it with the Election Commission.

"The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Shinde has violated the MCC by illegally displaying banners on the MSRTC buses while campaigning for the party," he said.

Londhe mentioned that the Election Commission's letter which has been sent to the cabinet secretaries, chief secretaries and chief executive officers of all the states banning the use of government properties and of public undertakings for campaigning.

Despite the ban, MSRTC officials have allowed more than 1,000 buses to be used illegally for the election campaign of Shiv Sena candidates by allowing banners to be displayed on these buses, he claimed.

The banners prominently feature photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena, Londhe alleged.

This act of the MSRTC officials is not only a clear violation of the code of conduct, but also undermines the fairness and integrity of the election process, he said. PTI MR NP